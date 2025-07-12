Lavrov: Russia had no reason to refuse DPRK’s assistance in war in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in North Korea and met with dictator Kim Jong-un.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to North Korean and Russian media.

During a meeting with the DPRK Foreign Minister Choi Song Hui, Lavrov said that Russia had no reason to refuse to help the DPRK in the war in Ukraine, "it was a sincere expression of solidarity."

"We exchanged views on the situation around the Ukrainian crisis... Our Korean friends reaffirmed their firm support for all the goals of the special military operation, as well as the actions of the Russian leadership and armed forces," TASS quoted Lavrov as saying.

"The proposal to provide military assistance in the liberation of the Kursk region came from the North Korean side. We had no reason to refuse this sincere expression of solidarity. The DPRK itself puts forward the forms in which we implement our strategic partnership agreement," he said.

He added that it is up to Kim Jong-un himself to decide on further Russian assistance in the war.

