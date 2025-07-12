Ukrainian soldiers destroyed operators of enemy strike drones involved in death of one-year-old child in Kherson region - General Staff

The defense forces have determined the direction of launch of the attack drone that attacked a residential building in Pravdyne, Kherson region, killing a one-year-old boy and injuring his grandmother, and destroyed the operators of the enemy drones.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukrainian soldiers took revenge on the Russian barbarians who killed a one-year-old child in the Kherson region," the statement said.

The General Staff recalled that on July 9, 2025, at about 12:10 a.m., in the courtyard of a residential building in the village of Pravdyne, Bilozerka district, Kherson region, a one-year-old Dmytro was killed and his grandmother was injured as a result of a strike by a Russian Molniya UAV.

"At this time, there is reason to believe that the operators of the enemy attack drones involved in the death of the child have been destroyed," the General Staff said in a statement.

It is noted that the direction of the launch of the Molniya attack drone that attacked a residential building in Pravdyne was determined - the area of the temporarily occupied village of Hola Prystan. The location where the crew of Russian war criminals was located has also been identified: a five-story non-residential building in Hola Prystan.

"The operators of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike UAVs sent five FPV drones into the windows of the corresponding floor in four passes. No further launches of enemy drones were observed from the building in question.

Our soldiers will take revenge on every Russian scum who came here to sow death!" the General Staff emphasized.

