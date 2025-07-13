Russian strike on Novodanylivka in Zaporizhizha: woman’s body was found in destroyed house, another person may be under rubble

The body of a 77-year-old woman who died as a result of an enemy attack was found today in the Orikhiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.



"Russians are hitting frontline settlements every day, turning houses into ruins. During the shelling of Novodanylivka the day before, private houses were destroyed. The body of a dead woman was found in one of them," the statement said.

It is also noted that another person may be under the rubble.

Yesterday, on July 12, Russian troops shelled Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region with artillery, injuring a 66-year-old man.