Russian strike on Novodanylivka in Zaporizhizha: woman’s body was found in destroyed house, another person may be under rubble
The body of a 77-year-old woman who died as a result of an enemy attack was found today in the Orikhiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"Russians are hitting frontline settlements every day, turning houses into ruins. During the shelling of Novodanylivka the day before, private houses were destroyed. The body of a dead woman was found in one of them," the statement said.
It is also noted that another person may be under the rubble.
Yesterday, on July 12, Russian troops shelled Novodanylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region with artillery, injuring a 66-year-old man.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password