Ideology played a role in the emergence of contradictions between the West and Russia, but they were based on geopolitical interests.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Russian media, this was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Thus, according to him, after the collapse of the USSR, the West remained indifferent to Russia's state strategic interests, and allegedly wanted to achieve geopolitical advantages over it.

In addition, Putin said that it has become clear to Russia that it will not be reckoned with until it declares itself a sovereign state capable of defending its future.

