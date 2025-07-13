ENG
News Rutte visits USA
NATO Secretary General Rutte to visit Trump in Washington next week

NATO Secretary General Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will travel to the United States early next week.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yevropeiska Pravda with reference to the NATO press service.

On Monday, July 14, Rutte will visit Washington for a two-day visit.

He is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel, and members of Congress.

As a reminder, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump the provision of air defense systems to Ukraine.

