At night, enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with drones, air defence forces were engaged. Fires broke out in two districts

On the night of 14 July, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv region with drones. On the borders of Kyiv region, a dozen enemy UAVs were intercepted, including by ground crews of drone interceptors from "Clear Sky".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk

There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical infrastructure.

An outbuilding caught fire in Bila Tserkva district as a result of the attack. The fire was extinguished.

A fire in a warehouse was extinguished in Fastiv district. Six trucks and a hangar were damaged.

Operational services are continuing to document and eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

