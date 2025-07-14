Russians attacked Zlatopil in Kharkiv region: one killed and seven injured, including child
Today, on 14 July, Russian troops attacked the city of Zlatopil in Kharkiv region using a UAV, resulting in a death and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.
According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out by a "Geran-2" UAV.
It is noted that one person has been reported dead. Another 7 people were injured, including a 13-year-old child.
Medics are prompt in providing assistance. All relevant services are working on site.
