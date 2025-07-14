Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drone: there are damages
On the afternoon of July 14, 2025, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with a drone.
This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"We have information about an explosion in the city. Preliminary - a drone strike on the Shevchenkivskyi district. We are checking the data on the damaged car and tram rails," the statement said.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Russians attacked Kharkiv with KABs and drones, there were hits to critical infrastructure facilities, three people were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password