Campaign to raise funds for drones for Ukraine launched in Lithuania - media

On Monday, July 14, Lithuania launched a two-month charity campaign, Dronaton, which aims to raise 1 million euros to purchase drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was reported by LRT, Censor.NET reports.

The collection was initiated by the non-governmental organization Blue/Yellow. According to the organizers, the funds raised will be spent on drones of various types, equipment for their control, and other necessary items.

"We see hundreds of drones attacking Ukrainian cities every day, trying to destroy them and intimidate people. This is a relatively inexpensive but very effective tool. More than two-thirds of the requests we receive from the front line are for drones. So this summer our priority is drones, drones and more drones," said Jonas Oman, co-founder of Blue/Yellow.

The campaign to raise funds for drones for Ukraine will last until September 14.

Earlier it was reported that the third charity campaign in support of Ukraine, Radarom!, to purchase drones for our country, has ended in Lithuania. As part of the campaign, activists raised more than 5 million euros.

Read more: Lithuania allocates one million euros for Ukraine’s recovery program