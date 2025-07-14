Trump calls Putin "tough guy": Talking to him means nothing
US President Donald Trump claims that conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are useless, as after each of them Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles.
He said this during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports.
"I talk to him a lot about how to do it [resolve the war]. And I always hang up the phone and say: "Well, that was a great phone conversation." And then the missiles are flying at Kyiv or other cities and killing people. And I said: "That's strange." And when this happens three or four times, then, as you say, talk means nothing. Putin is a tough guy. He has fooled many people. Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden, but he won't fool me. But I say: at some point, words lose their meaning. We need action. We need results," Trump emphasized.
He also answered the question of how far he is willing to go if Russia "escalates" and intensifies its bombing in the coming days: "Don't ask me that question."
The US President reiterated that he wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
"I don't like it, I want the war to end. These people who are dying, they are not Americans, but many people are dying. People are dying every night... A lot of Russian soldiers are dying, by the way, and a lot of Ukrainian soldiers are dying as well. We should have made a deal a long time ago. We need to resolve this. And we all agree on that," Trump added.
