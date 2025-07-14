Denmark to provide satellite communication to Ukrainian military – Defense Ministry

Denmark will provide Ukraine with satellite communication services through the European Defence Agency (EDA).

This was reported on the website of the Danish Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stated that through this decision, Denmark will contribute to "Ukraine’s space defense."

"In close cooperation with the EU Defence Agency, Denmark is now helping to strengthen Ukraine’s satellite communication in its defense against Russia. Space solutions have enormous potential to enhance the defense capabilities of Ukraine, Denmark, and Europe," Poulsen said.

It is noted that Ukraine will gain access to receiving terminals that can be used to establish satellite communication, significantly enhancing its ability to continue fighting against Russian aggression.

"The terminals will provide reliable and secure connections, which can be crucial for conducting military operations," added the Danish defense ministry.

The statement said the EDA expects other EU countries to follow Denmark’s example.

