EU lacks strategic ambitions in relations with Ukraine – Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budris

Kęstutis Budrys

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys stated that the European Union lacks "strategic ambitions in relations with Ukraine."

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press service of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

Budrys participated in a meeting of the European Union (EU) Trade Council in Brussels. The main topics of the meeting included trade relations between Europe and the United States, relations between the EU and China, as well as the Free Trade Agreement with Ukraine.

Evaluating the Free Trade Agreement being prepared with Ukraine, the minister noted that its initial version lacks ambition.

"The European Union lacks strategic ambitions in its relations with Ukraine. We consider Ukraine an integral part of Europe’s security and future, so we must move forward with economic integration," he emphasized.

