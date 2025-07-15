US may impose secondary sanctions on countries that continue to trade with Russia - NYT

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of imposing secondary sanctions on states that maintain trade relations with the aggressor country Russia.

According to Censor.NET, The New York Times reports this with reference to sources in the US government.

According to anonymous administration officials, the relevant scenario is being developed simultaneously with President Trump's initiatives to impose 100 per cent duties on Russian goods.

Government sources clarified that secondary restrictions will be directed against states that continue to conduct financial transactions with Russia despite Western sanctions.

As noted, Trump's initiative came in the context of increasing pressure from congressmen demanding more decisive economic measures against the Kremlin. At the same time, the European Union leadership has also stepped up coordination of efforts to strengthen the sanctions regime against Russia.

As a reminder, if there is no peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine within 50 days, US President Donald Trump will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.

