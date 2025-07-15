Russians report drone attacks in three regions: "Energia" plant attacked again in Yelets. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 15 July, drones attacked the Lipetsk, Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

Residents of Voronezh reported a series of explosions over the city. According to them, several unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the suburbs and in one of the districts of the region at night.

Rostov region was also attacked by drones. According to local authorities, all drones were shot down.

The "Energia" plant in the Lipetsk region came under attack from drones. Local residents complain that they heard powerful explosions.

PJSC "Energia" is Russia's largest enterprise specialising in the production of chemical power sources. The plant mass-produces batteries and accumulators for a number of Russian weapons, including universal planning and correction modules (UMPC) that are installed on aerial bombs. The plant also produces power supplies for "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and other weapons.

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company is under sanctions from the European Union, the United States, Japan and several other countries.

This is not the first time the enterprise has been targeted by Ukrainian drones. On the night of 23 May, drones attacked the company for the first time. At the time, Lipetsk Region Governor Igor Artamonov said that debris had fallen in the industrial area, causing a fire. He later stated that eight people were injured in the city of Yelets as a result of a "drone crash in an industrial zone".

On the night of 3 July, drones again massively attacked the Lipetsk region. The city of Yelets also came under attack. Residents of the city reported powerful explosions and serious damage on the territory of PJSC "Energia". Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the attack on the company and noted that the plant had suspended operations.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, Russian air defence destroyed 55 Ukrainian drones overnight.