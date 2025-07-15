Consequences of rocket attacks on Shostka in Sumy region: teenager wounded, building of dispensary destroyed, residential buildings, educational institutions and transport damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 15 July, Russian troops struck three times at the city of Shostka. Civilians came under enemy fire, and a large-scale fire broke out.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

A 14-year-old girl was injured in the shelling. A civilian infrastructure facility was destroyed, 11 apartment buildings, 2 educational institutions, 1 non-residential building, and vehicles were damaged.

Currently, police investigators are continuing to record the destruction, documenting each fact of damage and accepting applications from citizens.

