Sybiha at EU Council calls for immediate action: "Sanctions against Russia cannot be postponed any longer"

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha

At a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the allies to take concrete actions to strengthen Ukraine, strengthen collective defense and increase transatlantic pressure on Russia.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Sybiha said that Russia is using attacks on Ukraine to buy time, delay sanctions and push the United States out of the peace process. According to him, EU countries must "prevent Moscow from achieving these goals."

The minister emphasized the need for parity with Russia in military capabilities and the development of the defense industry. He called for increased investment in the production of Ukrainian drones as part of a common security strategy.

"It is in everyone's interest to deprive Russia of resources. We must reduce Russia's oil revenues. Sanctions cannot be postponed any longer," Sybiha said.

