2 033 31
Shmyhal submitted his resignation from post of prime minister. DOCUMENT
The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has written a letter of resignation.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"I am grateful to our defenders who hold the frontline and protect Ukraine! I am grateful to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his trust! I thank the entire team for their tireless work for our country! Glory to Ukraine," he commented on the statement.
Earlier it was reported that in June, the Verkhovna Rada may amend the law, which could allow the dismissal of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Zelenskyy later said that he had offered Svyrydenko to head the government of Ukraine and significantly update its work.
