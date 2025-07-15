145 thousand retired security officers of military age have not been mobilized

In Ukraine, there are 145.2 thousand male pensioners of military age (under 60) who do not work, have no disabilities and do not serve in the military.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ekonomichna Pravda.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, there are 635.8 thousand former military and security officers in Ukraine who receive a pension for years of service. The average retirement age is 51. Among these special pensioners are about 145.2 thousand men of military age who are not serving in the military.

The current legislation on special pensions for the military and security forces was adopted before the Great War. It provides benefits in the form of a special formula for calculating payments (the amount of the pension is up to 70% of the current salary of persons who continue to serve in a similar position) and in the form of early retirement.

The law allows career military and law enforcement officers to retire at the age of 45 and earlier with 25 years of service. In addition, the law on pensions for military and law enforcement officers was written long before the great war, so it provides for benefits based on professional qualifications, not on participation or non-participation in combat.

As a result, it does not provide any benefits for mobilized Ukrainians who, like the regular military, are defending the state. The only benefit a mobilized person can claim is a five-year "discount" on the retirement age.

At the same time, the government currently believes that it is the status of combatant that should entitle them to a pension benefit, and plans to initiate a corresponding revision of the law.