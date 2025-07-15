ENG
News Zelenskyy meeting with Ukrainian diplomats
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Ukrainian diplomats: Ambassador conference scheduled for next week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukrainian diplomats, teams from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Office of the President.

The meeting focused on accelerating the launch of the Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression of Russia against Ukraine and coordinating efforts with countries that respect international law.

They also discussed preparations for a meeting with Ukrainian ambassadors scheduled for next week, as well as modernizing the tasks of Ukrainian representatives abroad.

"Third — our steps on key international platforms, including UN General Assembly resolution projects. We are preparing significant political and legal blows against the aggressor state and its positions. The coming months will be a time of especially active work for our diplomacy. Thank you to everyone in the world who is helping!" Zelenskyy said.

