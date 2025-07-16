Enemy UAZ explodes in Tokmak: operators of "Skat 350M" UAV eliminated - DIU

On the morning of 16 July 2025, an explosion occurred on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, - a green UAZ 452 flew into the air.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

As noted, there were two Russian occupiers inside the "loaf" - members of an aerial reconnaissance crew who specialised in the use of "Skat 350M" UAVs.

"The invaders used this hostile drone to detect the positions of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia region and to adjust artillery fire.

Both Russian operators, along with the 'Skat 350M' UAV they were transporting in a 'loaf', were destroyed," the statement said.

The DIU of MoD reminds that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be punished with a fair retribution.

Earlier, the DIU showed how a ground robot was destroying the occupiers with a machine gun in the Sumy region.