The DIU's Special Forces are smashing the occupiers and their equipment in Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

As noted, the focus of the units of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine active operations at the front in the Sumy region is traditionally on identifying and destroying everything Russian: the occupiers, their vehicles, weapons and military equipment, drones, control points and closed positions.

"The ground is rumbling, Moscow rats are frying - the DIU's special forces are working," the statement said.

Earlier, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine showed how a ground robot destroys the occupiers with a machine gun in Sumy region.