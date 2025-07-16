Losses of over UAH 275 million: former Defense Ministry official reported for suspicion of official negligence

A former official of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion of gross negligence that caused grave consequences and the use of knowingly forged documents.

According to the investigation, during 2022-2023, the former deputy director of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense signed 8 state contracts totaling about UAH 3.1 billion. At the same time, contrary to the requirements of the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 178 of March 2, 2022 and Article 195 of the Tax Code of Ukraine, the value added tax was unlawfully included in the amount of the contracts.

What are the state's losses?

As a result of these actions, the state budget suffered losses of over UAH 275 million.

In the course of the pre-trial investigation under Part 2 Art. 367 and Part 4 Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, business entities reimbursed over UAH 201 million.