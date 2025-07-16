As of today, the length of Russian engineering and fortification structures is 8312 square kilometres, including Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk, as well as structures that came under the control of the enemy as it advanced.

As noted, in a previous study in November 2023, when the Russians peaked their defence build-up before the "summer counter-offensive", more than 6,000 kilometres of engineering and fortification structures were recorded.

Analysts note that this time, Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk were included in the count, accounting for a significant portion of the total kilometrage. In addition, engineering fortifications were added, which came under the control of the enemy as it advanced.

"By occupying them, the enemy is setting up fortifications for themselves, often encountering poor-quality construction on our part or building additional ones," DeepState noted.

So, how the number of Engineering and Fortification Structures in the TOT is increasing (percentage in brackets):

Donetsk region - 2814 km (+51%)

Zaporizhzhia region - 1991 km (+7%)

Luhansk region - 1302 km (+14%)

Kherson region - 483 km (+29%)

AR of Crimea - 278 km (+5%)

Kharkiv region - 126 km (+350%)

It is also noted that the statistics on the construction of fortifications has not changed since the last calculation.

"The Katsaps have changed their focus on fortifications, switching from depth to positional defence as they advance. In many areas, the enemy has pushed our units away from the main defence lines, or the situation has simply not changed, and the frontline is not far from long-prepared positions, as in the south," the analysts added.

DeepState notes that at a critical and necessary moment, the enemy has made every effort to build engineering fortifications for defence.

"The most striking example is the arrangement of fortifications in connection with the preparation and announcement of our ’summer counter-offensive", for which the Katsaps had prepared and made it a failure for us. They are now focused on assault operations, where defence is now our priority," the statement said.