Russian advances in Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia region: Enemy pressures TDF unit sector – DeepState. MAP

Russian forces are continuously trying to capture Malynivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, pressing specifically in the sector held by the Territorial Defense units due to their superiority in equipment and manpower.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, as cited by Censor.NET.

"Katsaps have long been attempting to fully seize the village, with repeated attempts over an extended period. The enemy infantry has been actively probing our defenses, conducting constant assault actions, and infiltrating the village. After spotting the bastards, efforts were made to eliminate them continuously, but their numbers often prevail, which is why we now observe an expansion of the ‘red zone’ in the village," the report states.

Analysts emphasize that the enemy exerts pressure specifically in the Territorial Defense unit’s sector, understanding that they have a significant advantage in equipment and even greater superiority in manpower.

Read more: Russian forces increase combat engagements in Kherson region by 3.5 times – Southern Defense Forces

"On the ground, efforts are being made to stop the enemy by any means and by anyone, but without support, they will soon be forced to concede Malynivka to the opponent. Additionally, any salients in the frontline stretch defensive lines, requiring more positions and thus more personnel," DeepState added.

Previously, the Southern Operational Command stated that the enemy cannot hold Malynivka in Zaporizhzhia region but has practically destroyed all our positions there.