Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski expressed hope that the European Union may soon adopt the 18th sanctions package against Russia.

The diplomat made this statement during a meeting of the Lublin Triangle in Lublin on Wednesday, July 16, The Guardian reports, cited by Censor.NET.

Sikorski expressed optimism that the EU could soon approve the 18th sanctions package against Russia, despite public opposition from Slovakia, which blocked it on July 15.

"As for the sanctions package, negotiations on this issue are literally happening in Brussels right now," Sikorski said, adding that he hopes for a positive outcome.

The Polish foreign minister also commented on Russia’s claims that Ukraine is delaying peace talks, stating that "this war could end in five minutes, without any negotiations, if Putin orders the Russian army to withdraw to the internationally recognized border."

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said his country would block the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia unless it is allowed to continue buying Russian gas until its contract with Gazprom expires in 2034.

Read more: Number of ethnic Russians in Russia is rapidly decreasing, - Foreign Intelligence Service