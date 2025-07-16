Occupiers attack Kherson with drones: three injured

On the evening of Wednesday, July 16, Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with drones. Three people were injured as a result of the enemy attacks.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

As a result of the attack around 6:30 p.m., a 35-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man sustained mine-explosion injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Medical personnel are currently conducting further examinations.

Additionally, due to a drone attack at 7:00 p.m. in the Dniprovskyi district, a 46-year-old man was injured. He has a concussion, mine-explosion and closed traumatic brain injuries, as well as shrapnel wounds.

