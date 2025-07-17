Enemy has occupied Shevchenko in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are making progress in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DeepState project.

The enemy has occupied Shevchenko (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), and also advanced near Zelene Pole (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Myrne (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Pishchane (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Hatyshche (Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region).

