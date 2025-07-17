3 767 10
Enemy has occupied Shevchenko in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are making progress in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DeepState project.
The enemy has occupied Shevchenko (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), and also advanced near Zelene Pole (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Myrne (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Pishchane (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Hatyshche (Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password