Enemy has occupied Bahatyr in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in two districts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

The enemy has occupied Bahatyr (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), and also advanced near Razine (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Novokhatske (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Tolstoy (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), Oleksiivka (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region) and Malynivka (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region).

