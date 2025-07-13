2 179 12
Enemy has occupied Razine in Donetsk region and is advancing in region and in Kharkiv region, - DeepState
Russian troops have occupied Razine in the Donetsk region and advanced near four other settlements in the region and Kharkiv region.
This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy occupied Razine (Donetsk region), and also advanced near Vidrodzhennia (Donetsk region), Toretsk, Diliivka (Donetsk region) and Krasne Pershe (Kharkiv region)," the report says.
