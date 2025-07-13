ENG
News Updated DeepState maps
2 179 12

Enemy has occupied Razine in Donetsk region and is advancing in region and in Kharkiv region, - DeepState

DeepState maps

Russian troops have occupied Razine in the Donetsk region and advanced near four other settlements in the region and Kharkiv region.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy occupied Razine (Donetsk region), and also advanced near Vidrodzhennia (Donetsk region), Toretsk, Diliivka (Donetsk region) and Krasne Pershe (Kharkiv region)," the report says.

Author: 

Donetska region (4101) Toretsk (258) Kharkivska region (792) Bakhmutskyy district (346) Kramatorskyy district (377) Pokrovskyy district (582) Kup’yanskyy district (214) Dyliyivka (2) Razine (2) Krasne Pershe (2)
