At night, enemy struck 7 times in Kramatorsk, one person wounded

On the night of 17 July, Russian invaders attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. Seven enemy strikes were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk CMA, Oleksandr Honcharenko.

The private sector, high-rise buildings and civilian infrastructure came under enemy fire.

"According to preliminary information, 1 person was injured. We are establishing the final consequences of the night shelling," said Honcharenko.

