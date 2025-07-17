Ukrainian drones slow down Russian offensive - Reuters

During the war in Ukraine, drones began to be manufactured in huge numbers. They are a cheap and effective means of destruction. They are one of the main reasons why Ukraine believes it will be able to withstand the Russian army's offensive this year and in the future.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a Reuters article.

Ukrainian soldiers describe the corridor teeming with drones and covering about 10 km on both sides of the contact line as a "kill zone". The remotely piloted drones deployed by both sides can quickly identify and destroy targets.

Read more: Ukraine and US launch joint drone production, including Shahed interceptors – Zelenskyy

Two Ukrainian commanders told the publication that the war is turning into a conflict with the largest number of drones ever seen. This has undermined the ability of the Russians to use their traditional advantages in troop numbers, artillery and tanks.

Any large vehicle operating near the front is now a real target. This means that Russian troops can no longer move quickly, as they did in 2022 with columns of armoured vehicles.

Oleksandr Dmitriev, founder of OCHI system, which centralizes video feeds from over 15,000 Ukrainian military drone crews on the front lines said "The enemy sees you completely. No matter where you go or what you are driving."

Ukrainian commanders say that Russia has been forced to adapt its tactics because of this. Now its troops are being attacked by small groups of five to six people - on foot, on motorbikes or ATVs.

Read more: Trump says US wants to buy Ukrainian UAVs – Zelenskyy