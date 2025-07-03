Ukraine and US launch joint drone production, including Shahed interceptors – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has signed an agreement with several American companies for the joint production of drones, both reconnaissance and combat types, including interceptor drones.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Denmark, reports Censor.NET citing the EP.

"This is a co-production between Ukraine and the US involving several companies. We are focusing, first of all, only on drones of various types. But the most important thing is: this year — hundreds of thousands, next year — there will be an increase," Zelenskyy said.

The main emphasis is on interceptor drones, which have already been tested in Ukraine and demonstrated effectiveness against Iranian Shahed drones. Zelenskyy stated that a significant contract has now been signed that will enable scaling up production.

According to him, the signing also involves opening technologies to Ukrainian manufacturers — meaning there will be not only assembly but also access to critical components.

On X social media, the president specified that one of the signatories is the American company Swift Beat. Under the cooperation, the following will be produced:

interceptor drones for destroying enemy UAVs and missiles;

quadcopters for reconnaissance and fire adjustment;

strike drones for targeting deep enemy rear positions.

