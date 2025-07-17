Svyrydenko: Government to conduct audit and cut state budget expenditures

The new government plans to conduct a full audit of state expenditures and reduce the volume of spending from the state budget.

This was stated by Yuliia Svyrydenko during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

Svyrydenko noted that work has already begun to optimize the state apparatus. She also confirmed the unwavering course toward European integration and Ukraine’s approach to NATO membership.

The Prime Minister emphasized that difficult tasks lie ahead for the government, related to the war and economic stabilization. "The country expects action from us. We must show results every day. With faith in our victory, gratitude, and love for our country, I am ready to continue serving Ukraine," she said.

