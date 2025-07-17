Ukrainians paid $250 million into Czech Republic budget – Ambassador Zvarych

Almost 280,000 working-age Ukrainians between 18 and 65 years old reside in the Czech Republic, with 70% of them officially employed.

This was reported by Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, according to Censor.NET citing Ukrinform.

Currently, according to the Embassy, nearly 370,000 Ukrainian citizens hold temporary protection status in the Czech Republic, granted since February 2022.

"Of these, almost 280,000 are working-age individuals between 18 and 65. And it is very important that 70% of them are officially employed," the ambassador said.

This also represents a significant "added value" for the Czech budget, as official employment involves payment of taxes, insurance contributions, and more, which fill the Czech budget, the ambassador emphasized. He cited official Czech government statistics showing that in the past year alone, the amount paid in taxes by Ukrainians in the Czech Republic exceeded social benefits received by temporarily protected Ukrainians by $250 million. In the first quarter of this year, the "profit" already reached $130 million, and the annual figure is expected to surpass last year’s result.

