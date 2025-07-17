Electronic bracelet to be removed from former Kharkiv OTG commander General Halushkin

Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to extend the preventive measure for former commander of the "Kharkiv" operational-tactical group (OTG) Yurii Halushkin.

On July 23, the brigadier general is to have his electronic bracelet removed. He will remain under house arrest until July 22.

On July 17, the court also changed the preventive measure for another suspect in the case regarding the breakthrough of Kharkiv region’s defense — former commander of the 415th separate rifle battalion, Illia Lapin. Instead of nighttime house arrest, he is now under the custody of human rights activist and veteran Masi Nayem.

The case of improper defense of the Kharkiv region in May 2024

As a reminder, on January 20, the SBI detained two generals and a colonel suspected of negligence that led to the loss of part of the Kharkiv region in May 2024.

The 125th TDF Brigade, whose Brigade Сommander was Horbenko in 2024, expressed support for him and expressed a desire to tell the truth in court about the events of that time in the Kharkiv region.

On January 21, Yurii Halushkin, a former commander of the OTG "Kharkiv" accused in the same case, was arrested for 60 days with bail set at UAH 5 million.

On January 22, 5 million hryvnias bail was posted for Brigadier General Yurii Halushkin.

Also on January 21, Kyiv's Pecherskyi District Court arrested Colonel Illia Lapin, former commander of the 415th Separate Rifle Battalion of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, for 60 days.

On April 4, the court extended the detention of former commander of the "Kharkiv" OTG, Halushkin, until April 22. Meanwhile, the pre-trial restriction for former commander of the 415th Separate Rifle Battalion, Illia Lapin, was changed to 24-hour house arrest.

