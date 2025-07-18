Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia region with at least 9 "shaheds", man wounded

On the night of 18 July, Russian invaders once again attacked Zaporizhzhia district with strike drones. There was destruction of non-residential buildings and fires, and a 79-year-old man was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Fire in non-residential premises: at night, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district with at least 9 ’shaheds'. As a result of the attack, fires broke out and non-residential buildings were destroyed," noted Fedorov.

A 79-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia district. Medics provided all necessary assistance.

Read more: Alarm has been sounding for more than 16 hours: enemy has attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least 24 "shaheds"