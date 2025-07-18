At night, enemy attacked Stepnohirsk with KABs, man killed

On the night of 18 July, Russian invaders attacked the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhzhia region. A 64-year-old man was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov

"At night, the enemy attacked the community with KABs.

They hit a residential building. Killed one person. A fire broke out in several multi-storey buildings," he said in a statement.

During the day, the Russians struck 490 times at 15 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region:

Russian troops carried out 7 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Huliaipole and Bilohirsk.

328 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Malokaterynivka, Andriivka, Hryhorivka, Bilenke, Kamianske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.

Huliaipole came under fire from MLRS.

154 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoselivka and Charivne.

