EU has already started work on 19th package of sanctions against Russia - Estonian Foreign Ministry

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna said that the European Union is already working on the next package of sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

"We will not accept half-hearted measures. Each new package strengthens our message: Ukraine is not alone, and Russia will not go unpunished," he said.

On July 18, the European Union approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Kaja Kallas called it one of the strongest.

The 18th package of sanctions against Russia includes more than a hundred ships of the "shadow fleet," a reduction in the price ceiling for Russian oil, and measures against banks and companies outside Russia that are involved in supporting its military machine.

Read more: Slovakia stopped blocking 18th package of sanctions against EU due to certain agreement - country’s Foreign Ministry