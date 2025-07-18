Stefanishyna: When Ukraine "entered stratosphere" of EU, biggest blows began to come from its neighbors

Former Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that after Ukraine's real rapprochement with the EU, it was the neighboring countries that dealt the biggest blows to cooperation.

She said this in an interview with European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"The experience of 'entering the stratosphere' of the European Union was very useful for us, when everyone in the EU finally realized: "Oh, the Ukrainians are here, they are really becoming part of the European Union." That's when we started getting the biggest blows from our neighbors," Stefanishyna said.

In her opinion, although the situation with Hungary is unpleasant, it has given Ukraine valuable experience. In particular, it has become clear that the main thing is not to conflict, but to build relationships despite the changing political context.

"This experience was useful because it made us realize that the worst thing we can do is to be offended or quarrel with our neighbors. That is, we understand that politicians come and go, elections begin and end, but relations should be built no matter what," she said.

