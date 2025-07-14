Croatian President Milanovic is outraged by EU’s attitude toward Ukraine: These people seem to be obsessed

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said that the European Union is allegedly "obsessed" with Ukraine and treats it differently from other candidate countries.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Jutarnji list.

As noted, Milanovic said that the statement that Ukraine is the closest to EU membership is "a brazen insult to countries such as Montenegro and North Macedonia."

Read more: Poland is strong supporter of Ukraine’s EU membership – Ambassador Łukasiewicz

"It seems to me more and more likely that this cynicism and arrogance of certain European structures cannot be stopped. These people seem to be obsessed with Ukraine, as if it were their way of staying in power," he said.

In addition, the Croatian president said that "Ukraine is a country that is at war, has no clearly recognized territory and is not able to finance itself."

At the same time, Milanovic later noted that Ukraine "will join the EU regardless of what I or (Croatian Prime Minister Andrej - Ed.) Plenkovic think about it," adding that the country "was dismembered by the Russians, and then by us (Europe)."