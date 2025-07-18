New sanctions against Russia aim to reduce its military potential – Merz

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz has praised the European Union’s new sanctions package aimed at limiting Russia’s resources for waging war.

According to Censor.NET, The Guardian reports on this.

"It is good that we in the EU have agreed on the 18th sanctions package against Russia. It targets banks, energy, and the military industry. This weakens Russia’s ability to continue financing the war against Ukraine," Merz stated.

Recall that on July 18, the European Union approved the 18th sanctions package against Russia. Kaja Kallas called it one of the strongest.

The 18th package of sanctions against Russia includes over a hundred vessels of the so-called "shadow fleet," a reduction of the price cap on Russian oil, and measures targeting banks and companies outside Russia involved in supporting its war machine.

