EU agrees 18th package of sanctions against Russia, it is one of strongest to date - Kallas

The European Union has approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Censor.NET reports.

"The EU just approved one of its strongest sanctions package against Russia to date. We’re cutting the Kremlin’s war budget further, going after 105 more shadow fleet ships, and limiting Russian banks’ access to funding.

Nord Stream pipelines will be banned.

A lower oil price cap. We are putting more pressure on Russia’s military industry, Chinese banks that enables sanctions evasion, and blocking tech exports used in drones," she said.

The sanctions will also hit those indoctrinating Ukrainian children, she added

The restrictions will apply to Rosneft's largest refinery in India. For the first time, a ship registry was sanctioned.

Read more: Russia intensifies use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, which is matter of serious concern, - Kallas