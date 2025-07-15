Russia intensifies use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, which is matter of serious concern, - Kallas

Russia is intensifying the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, as evidenced by several intelligence reports.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas told journalists in Brussels on July 15 after a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

"Information about Russia's use of chemical weapons in Ukraine comes from Dutch and German intelligence. And such use is intensifying. These are, in fact, open sources of information, because the Dutch Ministry of Defense has published this," Kallas said.

She added that it was a revelation for her that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, "Russia has already used chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops 9 thousand times."

"This is serious. Intelligence says they are stepping up these attacks. This is very worrisome," Kallas said.

"Again, it shows that Russia wants to inflict as much pain and suffering as possible to make Ukraine surrender," the EU High Representative summarized.

As a reminder, the Dutch intelligence services have collected evidence of Russia's widespread use of banned chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine.

The European Union has also imposed additional restrictive measures against three Russian organizations involved in the development and use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.