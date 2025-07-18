Birth rate in Ukraine has fallen by 2.2 times in 10 years: three deaths per baby. INFOGRAPHICS

During the first half of the year, more than 86,000 babies were born in Ukraine, while 249,000 people died. Currently, there are 3 deaths per baby, and this situation has remained unchanged over the past 5 years.

It is noted that the birth rate during the war has stabilised, as the figures are almost the same as for the same period last year. In the first six months of 2024, 87,655 children were born, and in 2025 - 86,795.

Where most babies are born

Kyiv is the leader with 9,947 (12% of the total number of newborns). It is followed by Lviv region with 8,282 (10%), and Dnipropetrovsk region with 6,670 (8%).

At the same time, fewer children are expected to be born in regions close to the frontline. In Donetsk region, the birth rate has almost halved over the year (-47%), in Kherson region - by 11%, and in Chernihiv region - by 10%.

Traditionally, the majority of births are boys - 51%.

Mortality in Ukraine

249,002 people died in the first half of the year in Ukraine. The situation has hardly changed over the year. Currently, there are three deaths per newborn. This figure has remained unchanged over the past 5 years. Thus, the country's population is decreasing by more than 300 thousand annually.

For comparison, in 2016, there were 2 deaths per 1 baby.

Every ninth person in Ukraine dies in Dnipropetrovsk oblast - 27,120 deaths, which is consistently the highest figure in Ukraine. Among the anti-leaders are Kyiv with 18,114 deaths and Kharkiv region with 17,694 deaths.

