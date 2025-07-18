ENG
Part of Sumy left without power due to Russian attacks

Russian attacks on Sumy: part of the city left without power

As a result of another attack by the Russian army on Sumy, part of the city was left without electricity.

This was reported by the Sumy City Council, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that one of the city’s medical facilities switched to a generator.

After a short interruption, water utility facilities returned to normal operation.

Due to the power outage, trolleybuses without autonomous mode have suspended operations. Trolleybuses with autonomous mode will follow shortened routes.

"Sumyoblenergo JSC energy workers are operating in an enhanced mode to restore power distribution as soon as possible," the statement reads.

It is also noted that, for security reasons, details of the incident and its consequences are not disclosed to prevent the enemy from adjusting further strikes.

