ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9782 visitors online
News Power outages
302 0

Emergency power outage recorded in Mykolaiv region: situation not related to shelling

Part of Mykolaiv region left without electricity What is known

An emergency power outage has been recorded in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminary, the emergency power outage is not related to the shelling in the region," he said.

Read more: Fire broke out at ammunition storage site in Mykolaiv region. There is single detonation, - OC "South"

There is currently no more information about the blackout in Mykolaiv region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had destroyed a facility that supplied Kherson with electricity. Power outages are possible in the city.

Author: 

Mykolayivska region (509) electric power (475) energy outages (168)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 