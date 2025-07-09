Emergency power outage recorded in Mykolaiv region: situation not related to shelling

An emergency power outage has been recorded in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Preliminary, the emergency power outage is not related to the shelling in the region," he said.

There is currently no more information about the blackout in Mykolaiv region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russians had destroyed a facility that supplied Kherson with electricity. Power outages are possible in the city.