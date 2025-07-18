As long as Ukraine remains at war, EU accession is impossible – Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz doubts that Ukraine will be able to join the European Union by 2034.

He made this statement at a press conference on Friday with Romanian President Nicolae Ciucă in Berlin, according to Censor.NET citing Reuters.

Merz said that Germany’s highest priority is to do everything possible to end Russia’s full-scale war, after which reconstruction of Ukraine can be discussed.

The German Chancellor confirmed that the reconstruction process will be linked to Ukraine’s eventual EU membership, "but it will take several years."

"This will probably not affect the EU’s medium-term financial outlook," the politician added, referring to the seven-year budget cycle of 2028–2034.

Merz also stated that as long as Ukraine is under attack by Russia and remains at war with it, EU accession is impossible in any case.