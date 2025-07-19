23 out of 35 missiles and 185 "Shaheds" were destroyed. Another 7 missiles and 129 drones were lost in location - Air Force

On the night of July 19, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 379 air attack aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

What did the occupiers use to attack Ukraine?

According to the Air Force, Russian troops attacked Ukraine:

344 Shahed-type strike UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia (about 200 Shaheds);

12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launched from Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions, Russia, TOT of Crimea);

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area - Millerovo, Russia);

15 Kh-101 cruise missiles (from the airspace of the Saratov region, Russia).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

What did our air defense manage to destroy?

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m., our air defense shot down 208 enemy air attack vehicles:

185 attack UAVs of the Shahed type;

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

7 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

9 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

"In addition, 7 cruise missiles and 129 simulator drones did not reach their targets - locally lost/suppressed electronic warfare," the statement said.

Consequences.

Five missiles and 30 attack UAVs hit 12 locations, and the downed drones fell at 7 locations.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that the enemy used more than 300 drones and more than 30 missiles at night. 10 regions were affected.