38 combat engagements took place in frontline, fighting continues in six sectors - General Staff

As of now, the total number of combat engagements on the frontline is 38, including 15 in the Pokrovsk direction.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff on the situation at the front as of 16 pm on July 19, Censor.NET reports.

Enemy shelling

Today, the communities of Yanzhulivka (Chernihiv region), Sosnivka, Khliborob, Petrushivka, Velyka Pysarivka (Sumy region) suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Hostilities in the North

Four hostile attacks took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, one firefight is still ongoing. The invaders' aircraft carried out four strikes, dropping seven guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy fired 130 artillery shells at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked twice today in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Starytsia, and the fighting continues.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers are attacking near Holubivka.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, the invading army made seven attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novyi Myr, Torske and Serebrianka. Two firefights are currently underway.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct any active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attack in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of Diliivka and Toretsk, and another firefight is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day , Russian occupiers have made 15 attempts to push our troops from their positions near Popov Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Molodetske, Horikhove, Dachne and in the direction of Pokrovsk. Defense forces are holding back the attack and have already repelled 13 attacks. Enemy aircraft conducted air strikes near Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, and Bilytske.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped one attack by enemy troops near Shevchenko.

Hostilities in the South

The enemy did not conduct any assault operations in the Huliaipil sector.

In the Orikhiv direction, one firefight took place near Kamianske, and the enemy also conducted air strikes on Mala Tokmachka, Chervona Krynytsia, Novodanylivka, Plavni and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted air strikes on the localities of Tiahynka and Lviv, but did not conduct any assault operations.