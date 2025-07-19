Russia is using deportation of Ukrainians through Georgia as tool of pressure. We propose to transport them directly to border of Ukraine, - Sybiha

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on the deportation of Ukrainian citizens by Russia to the border with Georgia.

He wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia is using the deportation of Ukrainian citizens through Georgia as a tool of pressure. We suggest that Russia transport these people directly to the Ukrainian border," the statement said.

Sybiha noted that since June, Russia has significantly increased the number of deported Ukrainian citizens, mostly former prisoners, to the border with Georgia. As a result, dozens of people, many of whom do not have proper documents, are stuck in the transit zone.

Ukrainian consuls are actively working to provide these people with documents and ensure their transit to Ukraine through Moldova. 43 citizens, including former political prisoner Andrii Kolomiets, have already been evacuated via this route. However, others are still in difficult conditions at the border.



"We are actively cooperating with the Georgian and Moldovan sides to return the rest of our citizens to Ukraine. At the same time, there is no guarantee that Russia will not increase the number of deportees. To avoid further complications, we publicly propose that Russia transfer these Ukrainian citizens directly to the border with Ukraine. We are ready to receive them there. There are appropriate sections of the border where this can be done. We are passing this proposal directly, as well as through international organizations through official channels," Sybiha added.